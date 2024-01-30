‘Suits' cast return to court in new Super Bowl commercial

‘Suits’ cast have been delighting fans with reunions of late

Suits cast reunited once more, this time, for a Super Bowl commercial.

Suits first aired between 2011 and 2019 and brought fame to its cast, which included Meghan Markle, Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman, and Sarah Rafferty.

The show regained fame when it was made available on Netflix and became the most streamed TV show of 2023.

Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman, and Sarah Rafferty have now reunited for r e.lf. cosmetic's new commercial which will air during the Super Bowl on February 11.

Directed by Zach Woods, known for The Office, the ad is set to promote Halo Glow Liquid Filter complexion booster, which is the brand’s top selling product of last year.

The teaser for the commercial revealed Meghan Trainor, Jury Duty's Ronald Gladden, Emmanuel Acho and more being summoned to the court.

The Suits cast also recently reunited during the Golden Globes, where Patrick shared his excitement for a reboot of the show alongside Meghan Markle.

“Let's go, I'd do it. I'm ready. Mike and Rachel in Seattle,” he said, while calling her a “fantastic actress” the industry “would be lucky to have back.”