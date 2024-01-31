Jessica Biel showers support on her husband Justin Timberlake as he releases comeback song

Jessica Biel reacts to husband Justin Timberlake’s new song: ‘She’s proud!’

Jessica Biel has showered her love and support at husband Justin Timberlake after he released his comeback song Everything I Thought It Was.



The Candy star “loves” the track, which is the singer-actor’s first song since 2018, revealed a source close to Timberlake to People Magazine.

Speaking with the magazine, the insider said, Timberlake "just had this urge to create again. It was time. He’s been super into it, and Jess has been supportive.”

"She's proud,” they added of Biel, further sharing, "She loves his new music. She finds him very talented. They are great together.”

ALSO READ: Justin Timberlake remains unbothered amid angry Britney Spears fans

Sharing insight into their family life after his ex dropped her explosive memoir The Woman In Me, they said the couple along with their sons “have been fortunate to spend a lot of family time together in the past few years.”

Before concluding, the source shared, "It’s been very special.”

Biel is not the only fan of the song as Spears also expressed her love for the track on Instagram while also apologizing to Timberlake over memoir drama.

She wrote on social media, “I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry.”

"I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song 'Selfish.’ It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps 'Sanctified' is wow too,” she added.