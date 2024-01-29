 
Monday, January 29, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Justin Timberlake remains unbothered amid angry Britney Spears fans

Britney Spears fans' coordinated attempts against him reportedly did not affect him

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, January 29, 2024

Justin Timberlake remains unbothered amid angry Britney Spears fans
Justin Timberlake remains unbothered amid angry Britney Spears fans

Justin Timberlake is reportedly standing tall as the fans of Britney Spears have shot a less-known track of the latter - Selfish - to reach the top of the charts amid her ex's latest song with the same name.

It comes after the Toxic hitmaker dropped several bombshells in her memoir The Woman In Me, including having an abortion because the NSYNC musician did not want a child at the time.

Amid the background, the Grammy winner fans apparently worked against bringing down the Friends with Benefits star's new release.

They milled around to download and stream the singer's unknown 2011 track, according to Ok! Magazine.

Surprisingly, the efforts were so in sync that the single jumped to No. 1 on US iTunes, while Jason's was brought down to No. 3.

Despite the concerted efforts against him, sources reveal the actor is still not giving up.

They continued, "He's very happy to be performing again and working on new music. He's all about having a good time right now."

The insiders doubled down, "He's feeling reinvigorated and is doing what he loves, making the music he loves to create. He's never felt better."

