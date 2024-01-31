Royal family shares King Charles new statement

 
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles says, "I am delighted to support the return of the Big Help Out in 2024"

William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Britain’s royal family has shared King Charles latest statement two days after the monarch returned home from hospital.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles, the royal family posted King Charles photo with his message.

The social media post was shared with caption, “Last year’s #TheBigHelpOut saw millions of volunteers supporting their communities as part of The King’s Coronation celebrations.

“On the 7-9 June, there will be another opportunity to take part.”

King Charles new statement regarding the event reads, “I am delighted to support the return of the Big Help Out in 2024.

“This Summer, between June 7th and June 9th, there will be another opportunity to join so many dedicated volunteers in giving time to a worthy cause of their choosing, whether that is supporting a local food bank, tending a community garden, spending time with a vulnerable person or teaching a skill to young people.”

Commenting on it, one royal fan said, “Absolutely. Fantastic work. You are one of a kind.”

Another said, “That's a good cause.”

