Friday, February 02, 2024
Melanie Walker

Why Henry Cavill didn't land the iconic James Bond role?

Matthew Vaughn recently revealed that in the early 2000s, Henry Cavill was nearly a James Bond character

Melanie Walker

Friday, February 02, 2024

Why Henry Cavill didnt land the iconic James Bond role?
Why Henry Cavill didn't land the iconic James Bond role?

Matthew Vaughn recently disclosed that in the early 2000s, Henry Cavill was nearly a James Bond character.

In a recent SiriusXM interview, the director of Argylle revealed that the Man of Steel star had been considered for the coveted James Bond role that eventually went to Daniel Craig.

"When Henry was auditioning for Bond, I was at Pinewood, right? And Daniel was as well at the same time. I’d go off and meet with Daniel and [I’d] say what’s going on, and he said there’s this young guy, Henry Cavill I think they’re seeing as well [for the auditions],” Matthew shared.

He added, “It got down to the last two for Bond… And I know that the director preferred your audition. But [producer] Barbara [Broccoli] preferred [Craig]. So, just so you know, and they decided you were too young.”

While Henry didn't talk much about the topic, he did admit that Daniel “did an amazing job” with his version of the popular spy character, “He and everyone else involved breathed new life into the franchise, which did it wonders."

