Saturday, February 03, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Anne Hathaway becomes topic for debate: ‘Polite' or ‘condescending'?

Anne Hathaway is once again receiving backlash, and this time for waving at fans.

A video of Hathaway interacting with fans from 2022 has gone viral on the internet, with fans debating whether she was being polite or rude.

In the video, the Oscar winner can be seen leaving a Valentino fashion show in Rome, where a swarm of fans was waiting for the actress. She told the fans she couldn’t take pictures with them because there were too many of them.

“I cannot take photos with everyone,” Hathaway told fans. “But I will stand here and wave if you would like to take a photo. I cannot sign, there are too many of you.”

She added: “Mi dispiace [I’m sorry] but I want you to have something so if you’d like I’ll just wave a little bit. Thank you for understanding.”

Users took to X, debating if the actress was being condescending or setting boundaries.

One person wrote, “My god, someone telling me to calm down in a patronizing tone and treating me like a sad little commoner…”

"This is how I speak to my dogs,” wrote another.

“Condescending mostly,” a third agreed.

“Rude and fake polite at the same time,” a fourth chimed in.

Meanwhile, fans defended The Devil Wears Prada star.

One wrote, “Seems polite. She could’ve just walked away and snubbed them.”

Another agreed, “Very polite. Celebrities are not obligated to engage with fans,” another insisted.

Hathaway previously received huge online backlash when she took home an Oscar for her performance in Les Misérables.

