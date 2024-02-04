 
Sofia Vergara talks about dating life and Joe Manganiello split

Sofia Vergara discussed her split from Joe Manganiello in detail

Sofia Vergara recently spilled the beans on her dating life while discussing her divorce with Joe Manganiello.

In an interview with Daily Mail, the Griselda star shared that she is bad with technology which is why people won’t find her on dating apps.

“I’m bad with technology, so I’m sure I would click on the wrong ones. I’m open to having fun and meeting people. It’s only been six months!” she said.

“So now I need a husband!” Sofia confessed as she then clarified, “No, I don’t need a husband, I want one. It doesn’t even have to be a husband. A partner.

The Modern Family alum then talked about why she did not want kids with the Magic Mike star.

Sofia shared, “Joe was four years younger than me, and he’d never had kids. He decided he wanted kids and I didn’t want them. It was like: ‘Imagine, when this child would be 10 years old, I’ll be 60-something. That's a grandma!’

“I know the sacrifices you need to make to be a good mother. You have to be present. And my career is important to me. I cannot disappear. A lot of people rely on me,” she continued.

