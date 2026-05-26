Bad Bunny sparks speculation with sudden social media wipe

Bad Bunny has wiped his official Instagram account - again.

Amid the 2026 American Music Awards buzz, it has been observed that the record producer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has deleted all his posts as well as removed his profile picture.

During the latest AMAs, the Puerto Rican rapper and actor won two awards: Best Male Latin Artist and Best Latin Song for his track NUEVAYo.

Notably, he was also nominated for the night's top honour, Artist of the Year, which ultimately went to BTS

However, there were no celebrations as his social media accounts were clean, sparking fresh speculation among fans, leaving followers wondering whether another new era could be on the horizon.

It is pertinent to note that this is far from the first time Bad Bunny has erased his digital presence.

The artist has previously used social media wipes to mark the end of an era, tease upcoming music, or step away from the spotlight altogether.

Earlier this year, he similarly cleared Instagram and X following his headline-making Super Bowl LX halftime performance, a move that later fueled intense fan theories and anticipation for future projects.