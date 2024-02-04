Usher shares he will honour the Black musicians in the Super Bowl performance

Usher reveals key part before Super Bowl performance

Ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, Usher is excited about his performance, revealing he wants to honour the Black artists who opened the gates for him to be successful.



In a chat with Good Morning America on Friday, the OMG singer said, “I think about what our country has kind of represented for Black artists, you know, having to at some point go through kitchens to even be able to perform for an audience."

“But they had to leave back through that same door, fear for their lives as they went to the next state to do the same thing.”

Adding, “So I’m coming through the front door with this one.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Usher praised his support system, which helped him throughout his career.

“I didn’t start where I am now, and I didn’t get there by myself,” he continued.“So, everybody that has been a part of it, I’m carrying them with me.”

“All of my fans, my loved ones, the people who may have felt like they have been forgotten, they haven’t.”

Noting, “I’m carrying you right with me when I walk on that stage that night.”

In the meantime, Usher is set to rock the stage during his Super Bowl VIII halftime show on Feb. 11.