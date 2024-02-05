Drake shades the 2024 Grammy Awards organizers before the ceremony

Drake throws axe at Grammys as feud simmers: 'This show isn't facts'

Drake is not letting the feud go away anytime soon with the Grammys organizers, The Recording Academy, after he called them out before the ceremony.



Taking to Instagram Stories, the One Dance hitmaker shared a throwback clip of his 2019 Grammy acceptance speech where he shading the award show.

"All you incredible artists remember this show isn't the facts, it's just the opinion of a group of people [whose] name are kept a secret (literally you can Google it). Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip-hop, but this show doesn't dictate shit in our world."

The Canadian rapstar continued his rhetoric against the Grammy, "I want to let you know that we're playing in an opinion-based sport. Not a factual-based sport. So it's not the NBA where at the end of the year, you're holding a trophy because you made the right decisions or won the games."



He continued, "This is a business where sometimes it's up to a bunch of people that might not understand what a mixed-race kid from Canada has to say or a fly Spanish girl from New York, or a brother from Houston — right there, my brother Travis [Scott]."

Adding, "But look, the point is, you've already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you're a hero in your hometown."

Noting, "Look, if there's people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows? You don't need this right there I promise you," he said of the Grammys trophy. "You already won."

This year, meanwhile, Drake was up for four nominations in the best rap performance, best rap song, best melodic rap performance and best rap album in the Grammys.