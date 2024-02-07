Royal expert claimed that King Charles would have been hugely relieved and comforted by the fact that Prince Harry flew over

King Charles honours Prince Harry as William has no plans to reunite with brother

Britain’s King Charles has seemingly honoured his younger son Prince Harry, who arrived in UK to visit his father after monarch’s cancer diagnosis.



According to media reports, King Charles honoured his estranged son Harry by delaying helicopter which was headed for Sandringham so he could welcome the Duke.

Read More: King Charles gets emotional in first meeting with Prince Harry after cancer diagnosis

According to a report by The Sun, in an unusual move, King Charles kept his helicopter waiting so he could personally welcome Harry at his London home Clarence House.

The sources told the publication that the monarch made a “significant” decision to delay his travel plans so he could reunite with Harry for the first meeting in 16 months.

Archie and Lilibet father flew 5,000 miles from California to see King Charles after cancer diagnosis.

Meanwhile, commenting on the father-son meeting, royal expert Katie Nicholl said: "The king would have been hugely relieved and comforted by the fact that Harry flew over."

Also Read: Prince William busy in 'other matters' as Prince Harry arrives in UK

The royal expert went on saying that the meeting likely was "emotional and probably quite difficult” for both of them.