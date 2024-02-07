 
menu
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William busy in 'other matters' as Prince Harry arrives in UK

Prince William and Prince Harry will not reunite upon latter's UK visit

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, February 07, 2024

Prince William busy in other matters as Prince Harry arrives in UK

Prince William and Prince Harry have no plans of crossing each other paths in a potential reunion.

The Prince of Wales, who is focused on ‘ other matters’ in his life, including taking care of wife Kate Middleton, does not want distractions as Prince Harry is expected to be back in UK this week.

According to the Mirror, a source said: "The Duke's primary reason to travel to the Uk is to visit his father.

"If the opportunity were to arise to see the Prince of Wales then the Duke would have gladly accepted it."

The statement explained: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

Austin Butler lets truth out about ex-Vanessa Hudgens
Austin Butler lets truth out about ex-Vanessa Hudgens
Taylor Swift takes legal action against a college student; Here's why
Taylor Swift takes legal action against a college student; Here's why
Tom Holland announces acting return after MCU
Tom Holland announces acting return after MCU
Prince Harry insults cannot be 'brushed' aside with UK visit to King Charles
Prince Harry insults cannot be 'brushed' aside with UK visit to King Charles
Zelda Williams brands 'Frankenstein' as perfect Galentine's Day movie
Zelda Williams brands 'Frankenstein' as perfect Galentine's Day movie
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval house problem gets worse
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval house problem gets worse
Travis Kelce breaks silence on proposing Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce breaks silence on proposing Taylor Swift
'Uncomfortable' Bianca flashes a 'fake smile' besides Kanye West: Report
'Uncomfortable' Bianca flashes a 'fake smile' besides Kanye West: Report
'Anxious' Prince Harry not 'sleeping' amid King Charles cancer diagnosis
'Anxious' Prince Harry not 'sleeping' amid King Charles cancer diagnosis
Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry 'her blessings' for King Charles' visit
Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry 'her blessings' for King Charles' visit
Henry Cavill breaks silence on filming intimate scenes
Henry Cavill breaks silence on filming intimate scenes
Arnold Schwarzenegger gets honest about family competition amid Super Bowl
Arnold Schwarzenegger gets honest about family competition amid Super Bowl