Prince William busy in 'other matters' as Prince Harry arrives in UK

Prince William and Prince Harry will not reunite upon latter's UK visit

Prince William and Prince Harry have no plans of crossing each other paths in a potential reunion.

The Prince of Wales, who is focused on ‘ other matters’ in his life, including taking care of wife Kate Middleton, does not want distractions as Prince Harry is expected to be back in UK this week.

According to the Mirror, a source said: "The Duke's primary reason to travel to the Uk is to visit his father.

"If the opportunity were to arise to see the Prince of Wales then the Duke would have gladly accepted it."

The statement explained: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."