Prince Harry arrived in UK on Tuesday after King Charles informed him about cancer diagnosis

King Charles gets emotional in first meeting with Prince Harry after cancer diagnosis

Britain’s King Charles apparently got emotional while meeting his estranged son Prince Harry, who landed in UK after the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.



The Duke of Sussex returned to Britain on Tuesday and was spotted arriving at Clarence House, the London residence of King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla.

According to media reports, King Charles and Harry’s meeting was short and private.

Commenting on the father-son meeting, royal expert Katie Nicholl said "The king would have been hugely relieved and comforted by the fact that Harry flew over."

The royal expert went on saying that the meeting likely was "emotional and probably quite difficult” for both of them.

Earlier, Buckingham Palace shared a statement saying, “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”