It has been said that Prince William will be greatly testing Prince William’s resolve during the course of King Charles’ illness

Prince Harry to ‘test' Prince William's resolve during King Charles cancer treatment

Experts warn Prince Harry will very well be testing Prince William’s resolve during King Charles’ illness and treatment.

Everything has been hypothesized and presented by royal commentator Richard Kay.

He touched on everything in one of his pieces for the Daily Mail.

In it he wrote, “Never can life in the goldfish bowl of the Royal Family have felt quite so lonely or so perilous.”

Because ‘it is only eight days since Kate was released from hospital, where she had abdominal surgery, and she is not expected to be able to resume public duties until after Easter.”

Not to mention “William himself is due to return to work tomorrow, having cancelled all engagements to look after George, Charlotte, and Louis.”

But now the tides have turned because “quite how much of his father’s schedule will now pass to the Prince is not clear.”

Regardless “the news that he will step up comes with an added distraction — Prince Harry’s decision to hasten to his father’s side.”

“While it was inconceivable that Harry would not want to fly to Britain once bulletins about Charles were issued, his presence will serve as a reminder of just how fractured the Royal Family has become since the death of Queen Elizabeth in 2022,” the expert added.

Read More: Prince Harry arrives in Britian alone for King Charles cancer treatment

“It will be the first time he has seen his father since the Coronation in May last year. To the relief of courtiers, the Duke of Sussex will apparently be making the journey without his wife Meghan. The question is: will he also see William?”

After all, “The brothers are not thought to have exchanged a word for many months, their relationship apparently shattered by Harry’s memoir, Spare. In the book, published a year ago, Harry accused William of physically attacking him, and Kate of being cold towards Meghan.”

All in all, “As he grapples with his new responsibilities, William’s thoughts will almost certainly turn to how his grandmother would have dealt with such a princely incursion.”