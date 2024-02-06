Prince Harry arrives in Britian alone for King Charles’ cancer treatment

Prince Harry has officially landed in the UK after running fast to be by his father’s side

Prince Harry has officially arrived in the UK, after having rushed on a flight the moment he found out the news of his father’s cancer.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the royals’ flight is said to have already touched down on a British Airways flight to London Heathrow.

But Meghan Markle, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet are known to still be in the US.

News of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis came around the same time as the flash flood warning in Montecito.

For those unversed with the King’s health issue, “subsequent diagnostic tests have identified” it as a “form of cancer” and then the news came after his routine prostate procedure.



