An ex-butler has just broken their silence over the real reason Prince Harry wound up staying in a hotel

Prince Harry's ex butler breaks silence on real reason for hotel stay

Prince Harry’s real reasons for staying in a hotel room rather than the Palace has just been exposed by an ex-butler.

The ex-butler in question Grant Harrold, he worked for King Charles for over seven years.

He spoke about the Duke’s decision in an interview with The Post.

In it he said, “It’s strange he’s not staying at any royal residences because obviously when they were growing up they had rooms at Clarence House and at Highgrove.”

Read More: Prince Harry to ‘test Prince Williams resolve during King Charles cancer treatment

“Maybe he felt that it was only fair to show that he, I’m guessing, is happy to support himself by staying in a hotel.”

This decision does however prove that he’s “grown up enough to fund himself” but the decision “made no sense” to him security wise.

“If he was staying in one of the royal residences, the security is already there,” he explained.

After all, “If he’s staying at a hotel, then he’ll need his own security team” whereas the Palace would have been a different story.