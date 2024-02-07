 
menu
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry's ex butler breaks silence on real reason for hotel stay

An ex-butler has just broken their silence over the real reason Prince Harry wound up staying in a hotel

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, February 07, 2024

Prince Harrys ex butler breaks silence on real reason for hotel stay
Prince Harry's ex butler breaks silence on real reason for hotel stay

Prince Harry’s real reasons for staying in a hotel room rather than the Palace has just been exposed by an ex-butler.

The ex-butler in question Grant Harrold, he worked for King Charles for over seven years.

He spoke about the Duke’s decision in an interview with The Post.

In it he said, “It’s strange he’s not staying at any royal residences because obviously when they were growing up they had rooms at Clarence House and at Highgrove.”

Read More: Prince Harry to ‘test Prince Williams resolve during King Charles cancer treatment

“Maybe he felt that it was only fair to show that he, I’m guessing, is happy to support himself by staying in a hotel.”

This decision does however prove that he’s “grown up enough to fund himself” but the decision “made no sense” to him security wise.

“If he was staying in one of the royal residences, the security is already there,” he explained.

After all, “If he’s staying at a hotel, then he’ll need his own security team” whereas the Palace would have been a different story.

Robert De Niro speaks out about an 'awful' loss
Robert De Niro speaks out about an 'awful' loss
Dolly Parton pays moving tribute to Toby Keith: 'He will be missed'
Dolly Parton pays moving tribute to Toby Keith: 'He will be missed'
Prince Harry has been disowned by Prince William hours after leaving UK
Prince Harry has been disowned by Prince William hours after leaving UK
Nicolas Cage wants to come on 'Star Trek' board
Nicolas Cage wants to come on 'Star Trek' board
Emily Blunt reacts to 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel
Emily Blunt reacts to 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix post-breakup life gets messier
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix post-breakup life gets messier
Brie Larson all praise for Jennifer Lopez: 'She's like my God'
Brie Larson all praise for Jennifer Lopez: 'She's like my God'
Victoria Monet pens a heartfelt note for her ‘Inspiration'
Victoria Monet pens a heartfelt note for her ‘Inspiration'
Prince Harry to ‘test' Prince William's resolve during King Charles cancer treatment
Prince Harry to ‘test' Prince William's resolve during King Charles cancer treatment
Camilla stayed in room to keep an eye on Prince Harry when he met King Charles? video
Camilla stayed in room to keep an eye on Prince Harry when he met King Charles?
Prince Harry urged to forgive his father King Charles amid cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry urged to forgive his father King Charles amid cancer diagnosis
Claims put spotlight on Brad Pitt conduct on film set
Claims put spotlight on Brad Pitt conduct on film set