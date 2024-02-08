Prince Harry departs UK after meeting King Charles, snubs Prince William

Prince Harry flies back to his wife, Meghan Markle, after brief meeting with cancer-stricken King Charles

Prince Harry flew back to his wife, Meghan Markle, and kids, following a brief meeting with King Charles after he personally informed him of his cancer diagnosis.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex, arrived to the UK to see his cancer-stricken dad. After landing at London’s Heathrow Airport, he went to Clarence House, where King Charles and Queen Camilla live.

According to reports, Harry had a 45-minute meeting with Charles. However, the Duke did not meet his brother, Prince William, or his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, who is recovery in Windsor following planned abdominal surgery.

Speaking with People Magazine, an insider said, "That is good," adding, “Hopefully [Harry] will bring the grandchildren at some point too, as that would be lovely for all of them."

A statement released by the Buckingham Palace shook the world after they revealed that Charles was diagnosed with a “form of cancer” a week after he underwent a procedure to treat enlarged prostate.

They said, “During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," the statement continued.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”