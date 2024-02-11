King Charles releases statement of 'thank you' amid cancer diagnosis: Read

King Charles expresses his happiness amid love from royal admirers

King Charles III has released a heartfelt message of gratitude to all his well wishers.

The 75-year-old monarch of Britain has appreciated all of the Royal admirers for showing him support amid cancer diagnosis.

Turning to the Royal Family official Instagram page, His Majesty noted: "I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days.

"As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement,” he continued.







"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world.

"My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.

"Charles R," he signed with his cipher.

This comes a week after Buckingham Palace announced that the King has developed a form of cancer after being treated for enlarged prostrate.