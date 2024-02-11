Céline Dion opens up about life after being diagnosed with an incurable disease

Shocking life change puts Céline Dion to make new changes

After being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder, Stiff-person disorder, Celine Dion is adjusting to the new reality and making further changes to her life by telling her story in a documentary titled I Am: Céline Dion.



"This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me," the My Heart Will Go On singer told fans.

She continued, "As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans."

"During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition."

Explaining the importance of the documentary for the Grammy winner, an insider told Ok! Magazine, "It's been hard for her to make peace with the changes to her life, her body, her capabilities."

"But Celine's hopeful that this project will shine a light on SPS and the quiet battles that so many people [like her] are going through."

"She has good days and bad," the tipster tattled. "This disorder is unpredictable. She's being very vulnerable."