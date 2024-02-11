 
Sunday, February 11, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, February 11, 2024

Sylvester Stallone pays tribute to ‘Rocky' co-star Carl Weathers

Sylvester Stallone has just taken a trip down memory lane to recount his past with Rocky co-star Carl Weathers.

For those unversed, Weathers passed away due to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease all in his sleep on February 1st, 2024. He was around 76-years-old at the time.

For this tribute he recounted Weathers experience auditioning for the role and dished to Jimmy Fallon about it all, on The Tonight Show.

He also tugged at heartstrings after admitting that news of Weathers’ death came as a bit of a shock to him.

So much so that the actor was even quoted saying, “Rocky was a compilation of really great actors, almost born to play those parts.”

“I couldn’t fill that spot [for Apollo Creed] because it required incredible athleticism, brains, spirit, talent, speed. [Weathers] had it all. I mean, he had it all.”

By the time Weathers made it to the audition stage, Stallone admits his co-star was already looking like he was in a pretty bad mood.

This was around the same time he also took his shirt off and prompted Stallone to wonder, “Oh, my God, am I trouble, because I kind of looked like Pooh Bear at the time, I did, and he looked like Adonis. He banged about three shots off of my forehead and I went, ‘Hired!’ I loved him. I couldn’t have done it without him.”

