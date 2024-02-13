 
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift gets relationship advice from NFL WAGs

During the Sports Illustrated The Party event last night, partners of NFL players took the spotlight and shared some relationship advice for Taylor Swift

Melanie Walker

The power couple of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is making headlines as their relationship flourishes and the public is taking notice.

However, to their support, came former NFL WAGs (wives and girlfriends) to pour in some advice on how to navigate a high-profile relationship.

Speaking to Fox News Digital at the Sports Illustrated The Party event last night, former football tight end Rob Gronkowski’s longtime girlfriend weighed in on the ‘toughest’ part of a high-profile relationship, she shared, “I think the toughest thing about being in a high-profile relationship is having to understand that you guys know each other best".

Sports Illustrated model, 31, also mentioned that the judgment, pressure and invasive inquiries about your relationship are the ‘hardest’ part and added, “So, I would say my biggest advice is just ignore the noise... People are going to say what they're going to say”.

Nicole William, wife of former defensive end Larry English also chimed in and said, “And be a good support system to each other”.

Nicole explained that a bad game could get your significant other down and attract public criticism and suggested being “a shoulder to lean on” as an ‘important’ part of a relationship.

Similarly, the fiancé of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff also shared her two cents in the conversation and emphasized that riding the ‘highs and lows’ is a part of a relationship and what really matters is the person you’re with.

The pop sensation, Taylor Swift also has a similar situation to those WAGs as she made her relationship with Travis Kelce public on September 24, 2023, and had been rooting for his team Kansas City Chief through their latest Super Bowl game on February 11, 2024. Seemingly, these bits of advice from high-profile partners could come in handy as she navigates her own relationship with Chief’s tight end. 

