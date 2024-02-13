'Interstellar' star, Jessica Chastain spoke to Reader’s Digest about her delayed onset of fame and reflected on the journey with gratitude

Jessica Chastain reflects on her journey to stardom

The accomplished actress and producer Jessica Chastain recently opened up about the late onset of the Hollywood spotlight.

Admitting that it was frustrating at first, the actress told Reader’s Digest that she is now pleased with the delayed exposure to fame as it helped her focus on her craft and expressed, "It got to be all about the work for me, and not about anything else.”

Chastain now views this belated recognition as a ‘huge gift’ as it allowed her to focus on her work without the distractions of public criticism that accompanies celebrities.

She explained, “I would go from job to job, and my only concern was the character I was playing and the story that I was trying to tell. So I didn't have to deal with any of the trappings of what happens when movies come out, and how people might treat you differently.”

“It was a wonderful experience,” she added.

For those who don’t know, Chastain, 46, graduated from American Academy of Dramatic Arts in 1998 and made her stage debut as Juliet in Romeo & Juliet by TheaterWorks in San Francisco.

She later went to Julliard on a scholarship funded by actor and comedian Robin Williams (Good Will Hunting) after which she signed 3 TV shows written by John Well and eventually made her film debut in Jolene (2008).

Now, Jessica Chastain is among the widely celebrated and recognized celebrities with numerous Golden Globe nominations and an Academy Award win under her belt.