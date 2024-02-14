 
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Melanie Walker

Bobbie Jean Carter's cause of death report lists slew of medicinal drugs

Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of Backstreet Boy Nick and late Aaron Carter, died on December 23

Melanie Walker

Bobbie Jean Carter's cause of death report lists slew of medicinal drugs 

Bobbie Jean Carter’s cause of death has finally been revealed after two months.

According to an initial summary report presided by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Department, the 41-year-old died on December 23, 2023 due to “intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine."

Her cause of death was listed as accidental.

Bobbie, who was Backstreet Boy Nick and late Aaron Carter’s sister, was also diagnosed with schizophrenia, as per the medical history section of the report.

Additionally, the report also identified quetiapine (used to treat schizophrenia), clindamycin (an antibiotic), omeprazole (which relieves indigestion), and propranolol (an anti-anxiety prescription) as "preliminary meds.”

Her passing came just over a year after her 34-year-old brother Aaron died in November 2022 due to “drowning after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam,” according to PEOPLE

