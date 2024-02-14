Prince Harry, Meghan Markle launch their new website just days after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle opt for ‘worst way’ to build bridges with Royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being dragged for opting for the “worst” possible way to build bridges with the Royal family.



According to experts, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new website would have likely "gone down terribly" at Buckingham Palace.

In a conversation with TalkTV, royal commentator Michael Cole claimed that the Sussexes new website would be very closely watched so that they won’t use it for commercial purpose.

"This will have gone down terribly badly at Buckingham Palace. We’re not quite sure how they intend to use this new website but it will be watched very very closely because any attempt to use it for commercial purposes will be frowned upon certainly in this country. It’s certainly just not on and it’s not what you do,” he said.

The expert added, "I think it’s another example of them being slightly tin-eared. If they want to build bridges, this is possibly the worst possible way they could do it, and it won’t go down well."

"The first thing to be said about this is that it is illegal to use a royal title or the name of a royal residence for commercial purposes," he continued.

"Now we will remember that when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex scooted off, first of all to Canada and then California which was their intended destination all the time, perhaps Meghan’s, it was made clear that they would retain the honorific titles Her Royal Highness, His Royal Highness - these three letters that are very big in royal circles but they were not to use them for any purpose."