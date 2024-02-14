Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck called off their engagement in 2004 and reconciled with each other 2 decades later in 2021

Jennifer Lopez speaks of ‘trauma’ from previous relationship with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez opened up about the trauma she endured during her past relationship with now-husband Ben Affleck back in 2000s.



The Hollywood beauty recalled how she had to compromise herself in her relationship because of the constant media’s scrutiny of their relationship.

Speaking with Variety, Lopez shared her experience of rediscovering herself and Affleck after a period of trying to understand their relationship.

"You have trauma from your past. You have these patterns you haven’t figured out yet. And you get into these relationships where you compromise yourself in ways that you never thought you would,” she said.

Lopez added, “Or you allow people to treat you in ways that you never thought you would…. And that certainly has happened to me.”

She went on to describe her relationship with Affleck to have crumbled "under the weight of the pressure."

Lopez said they both felt lost and realized they needed to part ways because they didn't know how to navigate through it. She expressed, "I had to find myself, and he had to find himself."

For the unversed, JLo and Affleck got engaged in 2003 but ended their relationship in 2004. Affleck subsequently married Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three kids.

Meanwhile, Lopez tied the knot with Marc Anthony. They are parents to twins, Emme and Max. The singer-actor and Affleck reignited their romance in 2021 and exchanged vows in 2022.