Thursday, February 15, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Update on Beyonce and Taylor Swift's collab sparks Internet frenzy

With 'Renaissance: Act II' nearing its release date, new updates on Beyonce and Taylor Swift’s collab leave the Internet in disputes

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, February 15, 2024

There’s is a new update on the Taylor Swift, Beyonce collaboration and it will surely settle the social media storm.

For those unversed, Recently the Grammy-nominated producer Killah B, who also co-wrote Beyonce’s new track, Texas Hold ‘Em, told TMZ about possible collabs, and upon asking about Taylor Swift specifically, he said, “Let's just say She’s on the approach of shocking the world. I'll let your imagination decide what that means.”

This news made headlines on social media as fans were bursting with excitement over the union of two pop sensations. 

A fan even expressed his excitement and wrote, “The earth will literally stop spinning if this happens”.

While another wrote, “I will quite literally explode if this happens”, ‘manifesting’ that the news is true.

However, fans couldn't enjoy their speculations for too long as the news was later debunked by EW

A source ‘with knowledge of the situation’ told the outlet that Swift will not be featured, in any way, in Beyonce’s latest album Renaissance: Act II.

X users (formerly Twitter) bereaved the news and took it all out on the social media platform, one wrote, “A hit that got away”.

While another reflected, “This would have been the song of the history of the earth”.

A third user chimed in, “Awwww. That’s too bad. They would steal all the thunder!”.

While a fourth shared, “Oh sadly. We could've gotten the best country collab”.

For those who don’t know, Beyonce has already released two songs from her upcoming album, which were both country-tinged. 

Regardless, fans are anticipating Renaissance: Act II, slated for their release on March 29 while Swift’s album The Tortured Poets Department will debut on April 19.  

