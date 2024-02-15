Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first met on the movie set of 2003 film Gigli

Jennifer Lopez spills on doing another movie Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez recently talked about the possibility of making another movie with Ben Affleck after Gigli.

In a recent interview with Variety, the 54-year-old pop star reminisced about the memorable dialogues she spoke in the 2003 movie where she first met the Batman actor.

After Gigli, Jennifer and Ben, who rekindled their romance in 2021 and got married in 2022, also worked in 2004 film Jersey Girl together and haven’t co starred in a feature film since then.

"The first time meeting him on that film was at the read-through,” Jennifer recalled her first meeting with Ben.

She continued: “They did a read-through of the whole thing and I remember kind of just walking in and I think he was outside, smoking a cigarette and I saw him and we just talked for like a minute and then I sat down and we did the read-through.”

Moreover, the interviewer also presented her with a few famous lines from the movie but Jennifer admitted that she doesn’t remember much of it now.

“I don't remember a whole bunch more about it, but I remember being on the set with him every day and loving it," she said.