Bruce Willis' wife Emma Hemming shared a touching picture of herself with the 'Die Hard' actor

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming pens gushy Valentine's tribute

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming took to her social media account for a heartfelt Valentine's Day post.

The former model shared a picture on her Instagram where the Die Hard actor, who is currently battling with frontotemporal dementia, is kissing her face at Niagara Falls .

“Love is a beautiful thing. Wishing you all a Happy Valentine's Day,” Emma wrote in the caption.

The picture garnered comments from Bruce's daughter Tallulah, whom he shares with ex wife Demi Moore, who wrote, “Love this,” while her sister Rumer penned, “This is incredible.”

Emma wrote in the comments section that the photo is at least 10 years old. “Yes! Many many years ago! I think it was in 2010," she recalled.

According to US Weekly, Bruce’s family has been staying together in one house amid his health crisis.

“Bruce has good days and bad days, but in the last two months, there have been many more bad days than good. This experience has brought the whole family even closer together,” a source told the outlet.