 
menu
Thursday, February 15, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming pens gushy Valentine's tribute

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Hemming shared a touching picture of herself with the 'Die Hard' actor

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Bruce Willis wife Emma Heming pens gushy Valentines tribute
Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming pens gushy Valentine's tribute

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming took to her social media account for a heartfelt Valentine's Day post.

The former model shared a picture on her Instagram where the Die Hard actor, who is currently battling with frontotemporal dementia, is kissing her face at Niagara Falls .

“Love is a beautiful thing. Wishing you all a Happy Valentine's Day,” Emma wrote in the caption.

The picture garnered comments from Bruce's daughter Tallulah, whom he shares with ex wife Demi Moore, who wrote, “Love this,” while her sister Rumer penned, “This is incredible.”

Emma wrote in the comments section that the photo is at least 10 years old. “Yes! Many many years ago! I think it was in 2010," she recalled.

According to US Weekly, Bruce’s family has been staying together in one house amid his health crisis.

“Bruce has good days and bad days, but in the last two months, there have been many more bad days than good. This experience has brought the whole family even closer together,” a source told the outlet.

Queen Camilla attends 'Celebrating Shakespeare' event as King Charles returns to Sandringham
Queen Camilla attends 'Celebrating Shakespeare' event as King Charles returns to Sandringham
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce survives deadly shooting at Kansas City Chiefs
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce survives deadly shooting at Kansas City Chiefs
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive new allegations related to Invictus Games video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive new allegations related to Invictus Games
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new stunning photos unveiled from Canada
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new stunning photos unveiled from Canada
Miley Cyrus refuses to end rift with Billy Ray Cyrus despite his efforts
Miley Cyrus refuses to end rift with Billy Ray Cyrus despite his efforts
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos celebrate Valentine Day: 'My forever'
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos celebrate Valentine Day: 'My forever'
Meghan Markle wants 'nothing' to do with UK despite King Charles cancer
Meghan Markle wants 'nothing' to do with UK despite King Charles cancer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get 'six figures' for one day of work: Expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get 'six figures' for one day of work: Expert
Usher breaks silence on being compared with Justin Timberlake
Usher breaks silence on being compared with Justin Timberlake
Kim Kardashian 'sneakily' attends Super Bowl with rumored beau Odell Beckham Jr.
Kim Kardashian 'sneakily' attends Super Bowl with rumored beau Odell Beckham Jr.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'cannot be touched' by Palace over new website
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'cannot be touched' by Palace over new website
Meghan Markle's has ‘other plans' for ‘Suits' reboot
Meghan Markle's has ‘other plans' for ‘Suits' reboot