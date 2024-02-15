Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton and Alizee got married in September 2021 and welcomed their first child last year

Kate Middleton's brother gets emotional on Valentine's Day: Here's why

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton got emotional as he disclosed that he will always celebrate two Valentine’s Day.



Taking to Instagram, James shared a heartfelt tribute to his wife Alizée Thevenet, as well as his late dog Ella in a post to mark Valentine’s Day.

Posting a lovely photo of Alizee and Ella, James said, “I was lost, and Ella found Alizee.”

He further said, “Together, they saved me. Ella led me to my soul mate, my everything. For that reason I will always have two valentines…”

According to a report by the Telegraph, James Middleton’s beloved dog Ella approached Alizée in the South Kensington Club, where they were both having meetings in the summer of 2018.



The lovebirds went on to get married in September of 2021. They welcomed their first child last year.

Also, in January 2023, James announced that Ella had passed away.