Prince Harry is acting like a naughty teenager doing what grandma hated

Prince Harry has just come under fire for doing exactly the opposite of what he promised Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry has just been called out for doing what he promised the Queen about, that too only a few years after her passing.



All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Angela Levin.

She touched on things in one of her most recent conversations with The Sun.

Her claims have come in response to the Sussexes’ new website and the usage of the royal crest.

The expert was even quoted saying, “Harry knows very much that his mother the late Queen actually got Harry to say very firmly that he would not use his titles and the crest for commercial gain.”

But its evident now that “they’re using what they told the world that they hated the most” and the kicker is that “the use of the coat of arms is truly astonishing.”

“I think what really pleases them both is to do exactly what they are told not to like naughty teenagers. If the royal family says ‘don’t do this’ they do it,” Ms Levin also added.

Before concluding she also added, “Prince Harry and Meghan are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That is a fact. It is their surname and family name,” after all.