Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently launched their new website Sussex.com

US TV host attacks Meghan Markle for lying on new Sussex website

Meghan Markle was called out over her claim to be a “feminist” on her new website Sussex.com that she and her husband, Prince Harry, quietly launched two days ago.



Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, described herself as a “feminist” and “champion of human rights and gender equity” in the about section of the controversial website.

Attacking the Duchess, US TV host Megyn Kelly question the authenticity of the claim on live television, claiming that Meghan chases out her women staff.

Discussing the matter with Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan on The Megyn Kelly Show, Megyn said Meghan Markle is not a feminist.

Accusing the former star, she said, “The amount of staff she has chased out, all women. Her tantrums, her tirades,” adding, “How is that in any way a feminist trying to lift up the young women?”

“She wants to us believe that she would never and she only lifts up the young women?” Megyn said. Agreeing to her, Maureen said, Meghan is “not a feminist.”

“If you are such a feminist what about showing reverence and true appreciation for the Queen who gave her life?” she continued.

“She didn't ask for it, she was born into it, and she took it with the utmost seriousness. Instead, we got that deep mocking curtsy on the Netflix special that just oozed contempt and ridicule.”