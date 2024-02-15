Meghan Markle takes first step to reconcile with Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle hopes to build bridges with the Royal family starting with Kate Middleton

File Footage

Meghan Markle personally reached out to Kate Middleton after she underwent abdominal surgery in an effort to build bridges with the Royal family.



Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, hopes to reunite with the Royal family, a royal tipster shared with Us Weekly, adding that the former star contacted both Kate and King Charles.

Amid reports that Meghan is not in favour of Prince Harry to be in contact with Charles, the insider said while dismissing such claimed that the Duchess is “supportive of her husband.”

Speaking with the publication, the insider said, “Meghan has contacted Kate and Charles,” adding, “So moves are being made to reconcile.”

ALSO READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle causing problems in King Charles' recovery

“Meghan is supportive of Harry in all of this, and she wishes the royals — Kate included — the very best,” they added.

As for Harry and his bond with his elder brother, Prince William, the source shared, “William loves Harry, but the past few years have been very difficult for him.”

They added, “The sad reality is that it’s impossible for him just to forget all those spiteful and vindictive attacks Harry made against him and the monarchy.”

However, Prince Harry will not “give up,” the insider said, adding that the ball is now in William, the Prince of Wales’ court.