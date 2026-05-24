Taylor Swift's next plans revealed as 'Showgirl' era nears end

Taylor Swift raises expectations for surprise summer release as milestone anniversary approaches

Taylor Swift is rumoured to be planning her Debut (Taylor's Version) re-release for the 20th anniversary of the album, and Swifties are alerted to note any and all Easter Eggs coming their way.

The 36-year-old pop superstar is allegedly planning for an album rollout to star this summer - the summer which is already important for the Grammy winner's personal life as she will be getting married to her fiance Travis Kelce.

The Opalite hitmaker previously informed fans that she was done working on the re-recorded album, but did not announce a release date.

However, now insiders confirm that the album is coming out sooner than later.

A fan account shared, "There was a fourth single planned, according to my sources, but it may be canceled to celebrate Taylor’s 20th Anniversary and focus success on the revenge of her underrated Debut TV."

The news excited Swifties beyond measure who exclaimed in the comments, "I speak for everyone when I say we're gagging for mother."

And asked, "will it be an october release," while others gushed, "omg yayy," and "queen!!"