Prince William sets ideal husband goals as he takes care of Kate Middleton

According to Life & Style, William, the Prince of Wales, is going “overboard” to care for his beloved wife while struggling with the shocking news of his father, King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

In such difficult times, where his dad is fighting cancer and wife is on the road to recovery following a major surgery, William is setting major goals of being a good husband.

“William is constantly propping up cushions and offering her back rubs — so much so that Kate has had to scold him to leave her in peace!” an insider told the publication.

They noted how the couple’s kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, have been “doting” on their recuperating mother.

“It’s been a very challenging time,” added the source. “There have been some positives, though. Kate’s seen a side of her husband she’d never seen before.”

They said, Kate, the Princess of Wales, is “impressed with his take-charge attitude during this ordeal and has rated his caretaker skills as a 10 out of 10.”

As for William, he has realized how much Kate “did for the family,” the tipster added. “Kate’s health scare, while nerve-racking, has brought them so much closer together as a couple, and as a family.”