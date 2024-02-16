Taylor Swift's sweet words to Travis Kelce after Super Bowl win revealed

Taylor Swift reportedly could not believe it when Travis Kelce bagged Super Bowl title for his team

As fans will know, the Taylor and Travis were papped as they packed on public display of affection (PDA) after the Kansas City Chiefs won in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers.

In the latest audio released by the NFL, Taylor Swift can be heard gushing over her boyfriend, reported TMZ.

The audio starts with Taylor saying, " I am in absolute disbelief. You are so magical!!" as the two embraced each other at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The 34-year-old singer went on to tell Travis, "I've never been so proud in my life."

"I can't believe you," she added. "How did you do that? How did you do it?"



In reciprocation, the NFL star inquired, "How do you not have jet lag right now?"

"Jet lag is a choice," she replied after which the audio concluded.

This comes after Travis told his bother on their New Heights podcast that he nursed post-game aches after taking the third Super Bowl title for his team.