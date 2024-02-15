Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand to be addressed like royals amid website row

 
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on a three-day trip to Canada, where they’ve demanded to be addressed as “Sir” and “Ma’am.”

The Sussexes are in Canada for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations.

The couple told veteran Canadian broadcaster Scott Moore - who’s also the new CEO for the Invictus Games - exactly how to address them.

"I did make sure to ask how I should be addressing them when they get here. I was told a simple 'Sir' and 'Ma'am' is fine," said Moore, per the Daily Mail.

Use of the monikers is another attempt to allude to their royal status as the monikers are the ones the public is told to use to address members of the Firm.

Male members of the Royal Family are supposed to be greeted as “Your Royal Highness” once, and then “Sir” in subsequent instances. Whereas female members are addressed as “Your Royal Highness” and then “Ma'am.”

However, the Sussexes were stripped of their HRH titles in 2020 when they stepped down as working royals. They were allowed to retain their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.

The decision also seems contradictory to Prince Harry’s own choice to be addressed simply as “ Harry” in 2020 at a conference in Edinburgh. At the event, host Ayesha Hazarika told the audience, "He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry."

