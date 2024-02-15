Meghan Markle's ‘missing' engagement ring resurfaces with a notable change

Meghan Markle has brought back her engagement ring which features Princess Diana's diamonds

Meghan Markle has brought back her engagement ring which features Princess Diana's diamonds

Meghan Markle’s “missing” engagement ring has made its way back to her collection after nine months.

The Duchess of Sussex sported the £140,000 diamond ring during a ski trip in Vancouver, Canada with husband Prince Harry.

The couple are in Canada to promote the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations. The Montecito couple seemed to be in high spirits, with Meghan beaming as Harry tried out adaptive skis.

During the trip, Meghan displayed her engagement ring, which was followed by her eternity ring and wedding ring. Traditionally, the wedding ring is worn at the bottom, and is followed by the engagement ring and then the eternity ring.

Read more: Meghan Markle sweetly assures Prince Harry of her support on Valentine's Day

The engagement ring features two of Princess Diana’s diamonds, and one from Botswana, on a gold band. Meghan has since had the ring redesigned, and showed off the newer and thinner design at Trooping the Colour in 2019.

Meanwhile, body language expert Judi James took a look at the couple’s behavior during the ski trip, and noted how they seemed to be in tune with each other.

“The couple seem to be at their tactile best here, with Meghan even using her signature gesture of placing one flattened hand on Harry’s back as he chats to competitors, apparently to remind him of her presence; encourage and endorse his activity and perhaps to let him know it’s a double act and she’s waiting her turn," she told The Mirror.