King Charles' monarchy's been ‘trashed', dragged through the mud

Prince Harry has just been called out for thoroughly trashing’ traducing and dragging King Charles through the mud.

This has been brought to light by royal commentator Sarah Vine.

She touched on everything in a candid piece for the Daily Mail.

The piece in question the expert weighed in on the couple’s brand new website.

The expert even began her comments by saying, “here they are, very obviously signalling their association with the institution of monarchy to promote themselves and their organisation on the global stage.”

She even weighed in on the fact that its an institution that “let us not forget, that they have both thoroughly trashed, traduced and dragged through the mud; an institution they appear to despise (witness their hob-nobbing with prominent Republicans in Jamaica last month), one they claim to want nothing to do with — and yet can’t seem exploit enough.”

Before concluding she also said, “I mean, Harry has always been an entitled little brat, but this really takes the biscuit.”