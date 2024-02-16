 
menu
Friday, February 16, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles' monarchy's been ‘trashed', dragged through the mud

Experts have just weighed in on how Prince Harry’s thoroughly trashed’ traduced, dragged King Charles through the mud

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, February 16, 2024

King Charles monarchys been ‘trashed, dragged through the mud
King Charles' monarchy's been ‘trashed', dragged through the mud

Prince Harry has just been called out for thoroughly trashing’ traducing and dragging King Charles through the mud.

This has been brought to light by royal commentator Sarah Vine.

She touched on everything in a candid piece for the Daily Mail.

The piece in question the expert weighed in on the couple’s brand new website.

The expert even began her comments by saying, “here they are, very obviously signalling their association with the institution of monarchy to promote themselves and their organisation on the global stage.”

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle causing problems in King Charles recovery

She even weighed in on the fact that its an institution that “let us not forget, that they have both thoroughly trashed, traduced and dragged through the mud; an institution they appear to despise (witness their hob-nobbing with prominent Republicans in Jamaica last month), one they claim to want nothing to do with — and yet can’t seem exploit enough.”

Before concluding she also said, “I mean, Harry has always been an entitled little brat, but this really takes the biscuit.”

Taylor Swift reveals the most romantic moment' with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift reveals the most romantic moment' with Travis Kelce
Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan getting back together already?
Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan getting back together already?
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner make major romance breakthrough
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner make major romance breakthrough
Taylor Swift's sweet words to Travis Kelce after Super Bowl win revealed
Taylor Swift's sweet words to Travis Kelce after Super Bowl win revealed
Kelly Osbourne becomes 'controversial' drug defender
Kelly Osbourne becomes 'controversial' drug defender
Brad Pitt takes the next big step with beau Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt takes the next big step with beau Ines de Ramon
Maisie Williams breaks silence on almost skipping Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams breaks silence on almost skipping Game of Thrones
Shakira details 'major transformation' in new album announcement
Shakira details 'major transformation' in new album announcement
Jennifer Lopez tells flirty women to 'step away' from Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez tells flirty women to 'step away' from Ben Affleck
Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig's plan to 'avenge' Oscars snub exposed
Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig's plan to 'avenge' Oscars snub exposed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand to be addressed like royals amid website row
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand to be addressed like royals amid website row
Kim Kardashian wants Kanye West to 'control' racy Bianca
Kim Kardashian wants Kanye West to 'control' racy Bianca