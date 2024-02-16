Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan called it quits last week due to 'tension' in their relationship

Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan getting back together already?

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are already working on a project just a week after their breakup news hit the papers.

The reunion comes after The Real Housewives of Miami couple called it quits due to “tension” in their relationship.

An insider told Page Six that the rift was initially incited by Marcus’ dad Michael Jordan who didn’t approve of his romance with Larsa.

“Marcus said Michael was joking when he said he didn’t approve, but it really mortified Larsa,” they explained, adding that the latter also had a problem with her ex husband Scottie Pippen.

Now, according to PEOPLE, the couple will be attending The Traitors season 2 reunion, taping on March 1, as they both appeared in the Peacock reality competition series.

Reportedly, Andy Cohen will be hosting the reunion and is already “anticipating” to have the two exes in the same place.