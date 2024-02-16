 
menu
Friday, February 16, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan getting back together already?

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan called it quits last week due to 'tension' in their relationship

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, February 16, 2024

Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan getting back together already?
Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan getting back together already?

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are already working on a project just a week after their breakup news hit the papers.

The reunion comes after The Real Housewives of Miami couple called it quits due to “tension” in their relationship.

An insider told Page Six that the rift was initially incited by Marcus’ dad Michael Jordan who didn’t approve of his romance with Larsa.

“Marcus said Michael was joking when he said he didn’t approve, but it really mortified Larsa,” they explained, adding that the latter also had a problem with her ex husband Scottie Pippen.

Now, according to PEOPLE, the couple will be attending The Traitors season 2 reunion, taping on March 1, as they both appeared in the Peacock reality competition series.

Reportedly, Andy Cohen will be hosting the reunion and is already “anticipating” to have the two exes in the same place.

King Charles' monarchy's been ‘trashed', dragged through the mud
King Charles' monarchy's been ‘trashed', dragged through the mud
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner make major romance breakthrough
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner make major romance breakthrough
Taylor Swift's sweet words to Travis Kelce after Super Bowl win revealed
Taylor Swift's sweet words to Travis Kelce after Super Bowl win revealed
Kelly Osbourne becomes 'controversial' drug defender
Kelly Osbourne becomes 'controversial' drug defender
Brad Pitt takes the next big step with beau Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt takes the next big step with beau Ines de Ramon
Maisie Williams breaks silence on almost skipping Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams breaks silence on almost skipping Game of Thrones
Shakira details 'major transformation' in new album announcement
Shakira details 'major transformation' in new album announcement
Jennifer Lopez tells flirty women to 'step away' from Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez tells flirty women to 'step away' from Ben Affleck
Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig's plan to 'avenge' Oscars snub exposed
Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig's plan to 'avenge' Oscars snub exposed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand to be addressed like royals amid website row
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand to be addressed like royals amid website row
Kim Kardashian wants Kanye West to 'control' racy Bianca
Kim Kardashian wants Kanye West to 'control' racy Bianca
Matt Damon expresses 'anxiousness' over his age in upcoming projects
Matt Damon expresses 'anxiousness' over his age in upcoming projects