 
menu
Friday, February 16, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kim Kardashian calls herself biggest ‘hopeless romantic'

Kim Kardashian opens up about her love life in detail on a podcast

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, February 16, 2024

Kim Kardashian calls herself biggest ‘hopeless romantic
Kim Kardashian calls herself biggest ‘hopeless romantic'

Kim Kardashian is delving deep into her love life as she has admitted that to being the biggest hopeless romantic but insists on knowing the difference between a real relationship.

In a chat with SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine with James Corden podcast, the host said the 43-year-old may have enjoyed the “initial stages of love,” and she might likely to confused with “what love is."

Responding to that, The Kardashian star said, “Totally. I'm the biggest hopeless romantic, but I do know the difference. I know what a real relationship is.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the reality star said she has prepared a list of qualities in her next man to have on her phone.

However, the SKIMS founder stressed she is “not so delusional” to believe she will find someone who “will check every single box.”

Mentioning the qualities, Kim said, “Accountable for actions. Takes accountability. Good teeth. Can hold their own. I don't have to babysit all the time. I mean, just a good genuine person that's driven and has their own motivations in life to, the list is so long.”

Prince William to attend BAFTA Film Awards
Prince William to attend BAFTA Film Awards
Celine Dion feels her mindset was changed after attending 2024 Grammys
Celine Dion feels her mindset was changed after attending 2024 Grammys
Video: 'On the attack' Queen Camilla copies late Queen Elizabeth's sword act?
Video: 'On the attack' Queen Camilla copies late Queen Elizabeth's sword act?
Nicola Peltz responds to professional criticism amid work ethic allegations
Nicola Peltz responds to professional criticism amid work ethic allegations
Prince William thinks it's ‘too late' to reconcile with Prince Harry
Prince William thinks it's ‘too late' to reconcile with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry strongly respond to 'make or break' claims
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry strongly respond to 'make or break' claims
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Valentine's Day celebrations
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Valentine's Day celebrations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ridiculed for changing Archie, Lilibet surname
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ridiculed for changing Archie, Lilibet surname
Restaurants slap 'ban' on Kanye West after anti-Semitic controversy
Restaurants slap 'ban' on Kanye West after anti-Semitic controversy
Kylie Jenner plans major career shift amid Timothee Chalamet romance
Kylie Jenner plans major career shift amid Timothee Chalamet romance
Prince Harry's sincere feelings for King Charles, Kate Middleton amid health woes laid bare video
Prince Harry's sincere feelings for King Charles, Kate Middleton amid health woes laid bare
Dolly Parton becomes first choice to get on this one show
Dolly Parton becomes first choice to get on this one show