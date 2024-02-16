Taylor Swift wins hearts with 'kind' Super Bowl deed

Taylor Swift, who is currently dating Travis Kelce, makes fans proud with kind gesture

Taylor Swift expressed her deepest condolences over the mass shooting in the Chiefs’ parade in Kansas City, Missouri.

As readers will know, on Sunday, the 43-year-old Lisa Lopez-Galvan was shot at the end of the Chief’s parade in Kansas City along with 22 other casualties.

Upon this tragedy, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce took to X (formerly Twitter) and penned, “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today.”

The NFL player also added, “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

Now, on Friday, the Eras Tour hitmaker has reportedly won many hearts with a kind gesture towards the “heartbroken” family of Lisa.

As per the findings of People, Taylor Swift donated $100,000 to the victim’s family.

Making two separate $50,000 donations to the GoFundMe page, Taylor Swift wrote, “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift.”

For those unversed, GoFundMe page has been set up to provide financial support to Lisa’s family, which includes two children and her husband, following her death.