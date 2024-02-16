Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share a brood of four with North West being their eldest child

Photo: Kanye West’s daughter ‘angers’ Kim with Bianca Censori drawing?

Kim Kardashian is seemingly furious over Kanye West’s influence on North West.

As fans will know, Kim and her eldest daughter share a joint TikTok account, where the duo often posts adorable clicks and clips.

However, the 10-year-old’s latest post raised eyebrows as she drew a nearly naked Biaca Censori, which was inspired by her father’s latest album cover.

According to The Mirror, the video has now been deleted by Kim Kardashian, who reportedly controls her daughter’s activities on that account.

The uploaded video also flaunted a hand-written note with North's explicit drawing of her stepmother.

Photo: North West's drawing on TikTok

The page of the notebook was titled "What are 3 things your grateful for today?" (sic) and was dated 13th of February.

North West answered the above-stated question by writing, "I am grateful for the VULTURES 1 album because it is insanely good. I am also grateful for the black vultures because if vultures weren't alive this amazing album wouldn't have come out."

"Lastly, I am grateful for the song Carnival," she penned referring to the rapper’s newest track, which entails ‘not-so-appropriate’ lyrics.

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after an insider reported that Kim Kardashian wanted Kanye West to control his new wife’s dressing around their four children.