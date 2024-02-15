 
Thursday, February 15, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kim Kardashian wants Kanye West to 'control' racy Bianca

Kim Kardashian, who is Kanye West's ex-wife, seemingly bashes Bianca Censori's racy outfits around their four kids

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Photo:  Kim Kardashian urges Kanye West to control Biancas racy displays
Photo:  Kim Kardashian urges Kanye West to 'control' Bianca's racy displays

Kim Kardashian reportedly cannot withstand Bianca Censori in revealing outfits around her kids.

As fans will know, the fashion mogul shares a brood of four with ex-husband Kanye West, who is now married to the Australian beauty Bianca Censori.

In their marriage of nearly one year, the couple has succeeded in regularly grabbing a main spot in headlines with their controversial public step-outs and risqué social media posts.

Nonetheless, Kim Kardashian remained tight-lipped on the matter because “Bianca treats their kids very well and the kids seem to have much love for her,” reported an insider privy to Daily Mail.

But recently, the reality TV star seemingly slammed Bianca’s fashion choices and asked her to cover up around her kids.

An insider close to the Kardashian-Jenner dished to the outlet, “Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids.”

Spilling the beans on Kim’s views of the Yeezy designer, the source stated, “She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.”

The source further established, “Kanye did the same thing he is doing with Bianca to Kim throughout their marriage.”

“The difference is that when Kanye dressed Kim, he was respected as a person – as an artist,” he continued.

“Unfortunately, Kim knows what Bianca is going through – but she feels Bianca should have known what she was getting into,” the source disclosed before signing off. 

