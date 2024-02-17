'James Bond' producer talks renewal and modernization of 007 series

At a BFI fellowship event, Barbara Broccoli provides an update on reinventing the famous espionage franchise of James Bond, after Daniel Craig’s latest exit

James Bond producer shares update on renewing and modernizing the 007 serie

The beloved espionage franchise, James Bond has gotten a new update that seemingly confirmed fears among Bond fans.

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli told Deadline an upsetting update about the return of the movie franchise after Daniel Craig's blasting exit in 2021’s No Time to Die.

The producer said, “There’s nothing I can tell you about the next Bond film. There’s nothing, nothing is happening yet”.

The news seems to confirm that the 007 series is not experiencing any movement. The audience is also waiting for the news of who will hold down the mantle next after the grittier version of Craig’s Bond.

For those not versed, James Bond is a spy and character from Ian Fleming's 1953 novel. In 1962, Dr. No was the first movie adaptation of the novel and it marked the start of a successful franchise.

The series has 25 films with the likes of Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Craig portraying their unique James Bond.

While it is confirmed that the new addition to the franchise will take a bit longer, its fans are patiently waiting for a refreshing and modernized take on their favorite spy series.