Kim Kardashian reportedly develops a fresh approach towards her controversial ex-husband Kanye West

Photo: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian enter a new post-marital dynamic

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s post-marital affairs are seemingly turning the corner.

As fans will know, the now divorced pair were seen sitting near each other multiple times during their son Saint’s recent football matches.

According to the latest findings of OK! Magazine, the former couple’s brood of four has served to be an olive branch for Kim and Kanye.

Recent reports establish that the fashion mogul has finally started to develop a ‘cordial’ approach towards his controversial ex-husband, who is now married to Bianca Censori.

An insider privy to the outlet dished about the 43-year-old businesswoman, "It’s not like Kanye has settled down at all. Sometimes it feels like he amps up his behavior just to get Kim’s attention.”

“She never knows which Kanye she’s going to get," the source also added.

Elaborating further on their current dynamic, the insider revealed, "Still, she’s decided to take a softer approach toward him and go with the flow more."

This comes after reports surfaced on the internet that Kim has reportedly urged the Vultures crooner to guide Bianca Censori’s dressing while their kids were around.