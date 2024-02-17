Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reportedly share a 'cordial' co-parenting relationship

Photo: New topic of discussion between Kanye West, Kim Kardashian laid bare

Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori is seemingly the frequent topic of discussion between him and Kim Kardashian.

With the former couple developing a ‘cordial’ approach in their co-parenting relationship, Kim and Kanye seemingly talk the most about Bianca Censori apart from their four kids.

Recently, an insider close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan dished to Life & Style that the fashion mogul asked the controversial rapper to ‘instruct’ Bianca’s explicit fashion choices.

“Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids,” the source stated.

Now, another source has revealed to OK! Magazine that the 43-year-old reality TV star reportedly is directly connected with the father of her four kids and no longer uses her assistant to be her messenger.

The insider revealed to the publication, "It was a mess; she’s learned it's simpler just to text him directly or call him."

Elaborating further on the duo's chit chat, the course stated, "They make small talk, and she even asks about Bianca [Censori]."

The source went on to address that it was Kim who “realized it’s best to be cordial at events they both need to attend instead of ignoring each other," after which they signed off.