Taylor Swift branded 'the voice of generation'

Taylor Swift has seemingly taken over the entire world with her super-hit songs.

The above statement is supported by the latest teaser of the movie An American in Austen, which is set against the backdrop of the Regency era.

The short clip featured Harriet, who reprises the role of modern-day Eliza Benett, singing the lyrics of Taylor Swift’s blockbuster song Anti-Hero.

Harriet made an interesting plea as she looked out of the window and began, "It's me. Hi," before adding, "I'm the problem, it's me."

Following this confession, Harriet acknowledged Taylor's talent by saying, "She really is the voice of a generation."

The character also went on to remark, "I'll get back to it."

Later, she turned her attention towards her worries and admitted, "I've messed everything up.”

“And I really don't know how to fix it," she observed as the clip concluded.

This comes after the Lover hitmaker marked another milestone in her musical career when she played to “the biggest show that we have done on this tour or any tour” she has “ever done" in Australia.