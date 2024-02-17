 
menu
Saturday, February 17, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Taylor Swift branded 'the voice of generation'

Taylor Swift reportedly receives recognition for her blockbuster songs amid Travis Kelce romance

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, February 17, 2024

Photo: Taylor Swift branded as the voice of generation
Photo: Taylor Swift branded as 'the voice of generation'

Taylor Swift has seemingly taken over the entire world with her super-hit songs.

The above statement is supported by the latest teaser of the movie An American in Austen, which is set against the backdrop of the Regency era.

The short clip featured Harriet, who reprises the role of modern-day Eliza Benett, singing the lyrics of Taylor Swift’s blockbuster song Anti-Hero.

Harriet made an interesting plea as she looked out of the window and began, "It's me. Hi," before adding, "I'm the problem, it's me."

Following this confession, Harriet acknowledged Taylor's talent by saying, "She really is the voice of a generation."

The character also went on to remark, "I'll get back to it."

Later, she turned her attention towards her worries and admitted, "I've messed everything up.”

“And I really don't know how to fix it," she observed as the clip concluded.

This comes after the Lover hitmaker marked another milestone in her musical career when she played to “the biggest show that we have done on this tour or any tour” she has “ever done" in Australia. 

Miley Cyrus hides some 'pieces of life' from public
Miley Cyrus hides some 'pieces of life' from public
Kanye West, Bianca Censori marriage gets out of 'storm'
Kanye West, Bianca Censori marriage gets out of 'storm'
New topic of discussion between Kanye West, Kim Kardashian laid bare
New topic of discussion between Kanye West, Kim Kardashian laid bare
Zwick breaks silence on Tom Cruise 'fabricating' an iconic pic
Zwick breaks silence on Tom Cruise 'fabricating' an iconic pic
Jennifer Lopez wants the 'spotlight' in upcoming movie sans Ben Affleck?
Jennifer Lopez wants the 'spotlight' in upcoming movie sans Ben Affleck?
Usher still friends with Justin Bieber despite Super Bowl declined
Usher still friends with Justin Bieber despite Super Bowl declined
Justin Bieber, Usher's Super Bowl controversy exposed
Justin Bieber, Usher's Super Bowl controversy exposed
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian enter a new post-marital dynamic
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian enter a new post-marital dynamic
Tom Brady faces heat to look more 'desirable' for Irina Shayk
Tom Brady faces heat to look more 'desirable' for Irina Shayk
Helen Mirren advises 'Barbie' makers about Oscar snub
Helen Mirren advises 'Barbie' makers about Oscar snub
Prince William's coronation plans leaked amid King Charles cancer diagnosis video
Prince William's coronation plans leaked amid King Charles cancer diagnosis
Christopher Nolan laments 'resistance' in Hollywood
Christopher Nolan laments 'resistance' in Hollywood