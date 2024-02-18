Prince Harry can only bring Archie, Lilibet in UK if he 'proves himself'

Prince Harry will come back to the UK with his children for the sake of King Charles

Prince Harry would want to bring his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet back in the UK to meet King Charles.



The monarch of Britain, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, is yearning for his grandkids, it is established.

A source recently told OK! Magazine: "Harry wants to spend more time in the UK and bring the children over to be with their grandparents and cousins, but he will have to prove himself first. That's been made very clear to him."



"Since King Charles’ Cancer diagnosis and Harry’s quick dash across the pond, I think it has hit home with Harry just how important family is to him. I suspect he’ll want to bring his Children, Lilibet and Archie, to the UK to visit their grandad," Lynn told The Mirror.

She went on: "King Charles has only met Lilibet once at the Platinum Jubilee in 2022 and, Archie left the UK when he was a baby, so his meetings with the King have been sparse and, they don’t have a relationship with their maternal grandfather, so I suspect Harry would like to grow their relationship with King Charles."