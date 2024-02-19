Prince Harry under fire for ‘grave delusion' about King Charles' cancer

Prince Harry has just been called out for possessing a grave delusion about King Charles cancer

Everything relating to the Duke’s recent chat with Good Morning America has been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

Her comments came after the interview aired and included a candid conversation about Prince Harry’s relationship with King Charles.

It also led Ms Elser to question the particularly of such a thing, in light of past events.

According to Ms Elser, “even after James Corden, after Oprah Winfrey, after Dax Shepherd’s Armchair Expert podcast, after ITV, after The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, after 60 Minutes, after Good Morning America, after the Telegraph, after the Today show and after six trying hours of both he and Meghan narrating their every twinge and feeling for Netflix, Harry circa 2024 still thinks doing an interview is a good idea.”

“What’s the definition of madness again?” she wondered in an attempt to drive the point home.

Because “This time around, Harry is back on Good Morning America, being gently probed by interviewer Will Reeve, son of Superman star Christopher Reeve.”

“I hate to be the bearer of bad news, and on a weekend to boot, but good lord,” she also went on to add in her piece for News.com.au.

She even questioned the Duke’s motives and admitted, “Does Harry really think that going on camera and chit-chatting with Reeve is a sure-fire way to start mending family bridges like a Bunnings regular who is a dab hand with a hammer?”

“That his interview will be the spark that will have Charles, back in London and watching his son ventilate his most private feelings from the snowy slopes of Canada on the screen of an aide’s iPhone, decide that all is forgiven?” she also wondered before signing off.