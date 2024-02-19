 
Monday, February 19, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William 'more clear' as he blocks Prince Harry from Royal return

Prince William wants Prince Harry ti distance himself from the family

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 19, 2024

Prince William believes it is a bad idea for Prince Harry to return to Royal duties.

The Prince of Wales, who is currently looking after King Charles’ duties as he undergoes cancer treatment, does not want his younger brother to interfere.

A royal source told the Express: "There's no way that the Prince of Wales will wear it. Harry may well want to step back into a royal role but as far as his brother is concerned nothing has changed.

"Prince William has enough on his plate at the moment. His father is being treated for cancer and his wife is recovering from abdominal surgery. He simply doesn't have the bandwidth for this."

The source continued: "Whatever has been discussed between William and the King is private, but it is absolutely and categorically clear that he (William) would not allow Harry to return. He thought it was a bad idea at the time and he’s even more clear now.

